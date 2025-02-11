Day'Ron Sharpe News: Nears double-double in win

Sharpe provided 14 points (7-12 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 97-89 win over the Hornets.

Sharpe has proven to be a valuable asset for the Nets while also becoming a factor from a fantasy perspective. The up-and-coming big man came one rebound shy of recording his fourth double-double of the season for Brooklyn while finishing two points away from tying his season-high point total (16). The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 8.2 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.