Day'Ron Sharpe News: Outstanding in starting role

Sharpe accumulated 25 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 loss to the Thunder.

Sharpe started for the first time this season due to the absence of Nic Claxton (suspension) and made his presence felt on both ends of the court after notching an impressive stat line. The former UNC star recorded season-high marks in points and rebounds while also tying his season-best output in assists. However, as good as he was Wednesday, he should return to the bench since Claxton will be eligible to return against the Trail Blazers on Friday.