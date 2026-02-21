Day'Ron Sharpe News: Plays well in starting lineup
Sharpe recorded 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to Oklahoma City.
Sharpe was in the starting lineup for the sixth time of the season and looked like he belong on Friday. The fifth-year man finished with 12 points and eight boards in 27 minutes. He was one of only three Bets players in double figures. He also had a block and two steals. He's accumulated 10 steals in his past seven games.
