Day'Ron Sharpe News: Productive in 16 minutes

Sharpe contributed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Magic.

Sharpe made the most of his limited minutes, though it will be tough for him to provide consistent fantasy value while Nic Claxton is upright. He's averaging 15.1 minutes across 10 appearances, limiting his appeal to deeper formats.