Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe News: Productive in 16 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Sharpe contributed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Magic.

Sharpe made the most of his limited minutes, though it will be tough for him to provide consistent fantasy value while Nic Claxton is upright. He's averaging 15.1 minutes across 10 appearances, limiting his appeal to deeper formats.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now