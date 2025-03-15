Fantasy Basketball
Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe will move into the starting lineup since the Nets will be without Nic Claxton (rest) for this matchup. Sharpe has made just one appearance as a starter this season, posting 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks across 31 minutes in a loss to the Thunder on Feb. 26.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
