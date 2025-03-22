Day'Ron Sharpe News: Quiet in loss

Sharpe racked up two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to the Pacers.

Sharpe was a non-factor in the loss, arguably his worst overall performance of the season. Despite his per-minute upside, Sharpe has been unable to move up in the rotation, playing as the primary backup behind Nic Claxton. With Claxton having been relatively healthy for most of the season, Sharpe's role has plateaued at around 18.0 minutes per game. In that time, he is averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals and blocks.