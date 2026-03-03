Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Sharpe isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Sharpe drew a spot start at center Sunday with Nic Claxton (thumb) out of commission, but that'll change Tuesday with Claxton returning to play. Sharpe will return to a bench role and hasn't logged more than 19 minutes in his previous four appearances as a reserve, presumably limiting his upside in Miami.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
