Day'Ron Sharpe News: Retreating to bench

Sharpe isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Sharpe drew a spot start at center Sunday with Nic Claxton (thumb) out of commission, but that'll change Tuesday with Claxton returning to play. Sharpe will return to a bench role and hasn't logged more than 19 minutes in his previous four appearances as a reserve, presumably limiting his upside in Miami.