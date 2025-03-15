Day'Ron Sharpe News: Season-high 16 rebounds in start

Sharpe ended Saturday's 115-113 loss to the Celtics with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes.

Making his second start of the season for the resting Nic Claxton, Sharpe crashed the glass for a season-high 16 rebounds Saturday to pace the Nets in this area. Given that Claxton is not dealing with an injury, Sharpe is likely to revert back to the second unit in Sunday's tilt against Atlanta. However, Sharpe has impressed in his limited run as a starter in 2024-25, averaging 17.0 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes through two games in the first unit.