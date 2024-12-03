Day'Ron Sharpe News: Serves as backup center in debut

Sharpe (hamstring) recorded four points (0-2 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes off the bench in Monday's 128-102 loss to the Bulls.

The Nets were shorthanded Monday with eight players sitting out with injuries, but the return of Sharpe at least helped shore up the Nets' depth in the frontcourt to some degree. Sharpe -- who had missed the Nets' first 21 games of the season with a left hamstring strain -- settled in as the backup center behind starter Nic Claxton, but it's unclear if the Nets will have room in the rotation for Sharpe once the club is back to full strength. At least until Noah Clowney (ankle) is cleared to play, however, Sharpe should have a regular spot on the second unit.