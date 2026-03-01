Day'Ron Sharpe News: Starting at center
Sharpe will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Sharpe is set to make his seventh start of the season as Nic Claxton (thumb) has been ruled out. Sharpe remains a double-double threat even in limited action, evidenced by his 14-point, 11-rebound performance in just 19 minutes against the Spurs last Thursday. With Claxton sidelined, Sharpe should be even more productive.
