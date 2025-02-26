Day'Ron Sharpe News: Starting Wednesday

Sharpe is part of the Nets' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Sharpe will step into Nic Claxton's (suspension) vacated spot in the starting lineup against the Thunder. It'll be Sharpe's first start of the campaign. In 35 appearances this season, Sharpe is averaging 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 17.3 minutes.