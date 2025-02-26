Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Day'Ron Sharpe headshot

Day'Ron Sharpe News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:07pm

Sharpe is part of the Nets' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Sharpe will step into Nic Claxton's (suspension) vacated spot in the starting lineup against the Thunder. It'll be Sharpe's first start of the campaign. In 35 appearances this season, Sharpe is averaging 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 17.3 minutes.

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now