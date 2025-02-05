Day'Ron Sharpe News: Strong two-way effort in win

Sharpe contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 99-97 victory over Houston.

Sharpe continues to push his claim for more playing time, producing another strong two-way performance. Despite averaging just 18.0 minutes per contest over the past six games, Sharpe has managed to put up averages of 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks. Should things change in Brooklyn down the stretch, there is a chance Sharpe could see an uptick in playing time before all is said and done.