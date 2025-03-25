Day'Ron Sharpe News: Stuffs stat sheet vs. Dallas

Sharpe closed Monday's 120-101 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals across 24 minutes.

Sharpe made the most of his minutes in this one and found a way to make an impact on both ends of the court, finishing just three boards shy of a double-double but also showing his elite defensive skills with four steals. Sharpe has been a solid option off the bench for Brooklyn, and he's averaging 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 13 outings (one start) since the beginning of March.