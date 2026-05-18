De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Expected to play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Head coach Mitch Johnson said he expects Fox (ankle) to play in Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Fox is still dealing with a lingering right ankle issue, though he has yet to miss a game this postseason and is trending toward playing Monday. Over six games in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves, the star guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick
NBA
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago