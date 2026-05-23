De'Aaron Fox Injury: Expected to play in Game 4
Head coach Mitch Johnson said Saturday that he expects Fox (ankle) to play in Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Fox missed the first two games of the series due to a right ankle sprain but returned for Friday's Game 3 loss. Although he appeared to aggravate the ankle injury in the third quarter before briefly exiting the game, the star guard appears likely to play in Sunday's pivotal Game 4 as the Spurs attempt to avoid a 3-1 series deficit. He provided 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Game 3.
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