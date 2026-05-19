De'Aaron Fox Injury: Game-time call for Game 2
Fox (ankle) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.
Fox seemingly had been in line to be available for Game 1 before being unexpectedly ruled out Monday, and his status remains murky for Game 2. The star guard will likely test out his sore right ankle during Wednesday's pregame warmups before the Spurs decide if he can play. Dylan Harper, who logged a postseason-high 47 minutes in Game 1, would be the direct fantasy beneficiary if Fox is unable to suit up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
-
NBA Draft
2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Blockbuster Trade Headlines Lottery ProjectionsYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 154 days ago
-
NBA Draft
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More