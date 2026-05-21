De'Aaron Fox Injury: Game-time call for Game 3
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday on NBA Today that Fox (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus Oklahoma City,
Fox has missed each of the Spurs' past two contests due to right ankle soreness, and he'll presumably go through Friday's pregame warmups before San Antonio decides if he's able to play. With Dylan Harper's (leg) status also up in the air, both Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes might be thrust into significant roles Friday.
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