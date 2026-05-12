De'Aaron Fox Injury: Game-time call Tuesday
Fox (ankle) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Fox is listed as questionable on the official injury report, though he did participate in the morning shootaround. Presumably, the Spurs will wait to see how his ankle responds to warmups before making a decision on his status.
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