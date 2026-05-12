De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 9:19am

Fox (ankle) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Fox is listed as questionable on the official injury report ahead of Game 5 against Minnesota, but his availability at the morning shootaround bodes well for his status. If he's unable to go, the Spurs will likely lean more on Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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