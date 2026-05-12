De'Aaron Fox Injury: Goes through shootaround
Fox (ankle) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Fox is listed as questionable on the official injury report ahead of Game 5 against Minnesota, but his availability at the morning shootaround bodes well for his status. If he's unable to go, the Spurs will likely lean more on Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson.
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