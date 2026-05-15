De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 8:05pm

Fox (ankle) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Minnesota, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Fox had an excellent half, amassing 13 points, two rebounds, four assists and one block. He exited the contest with just over a minute left in the second quarter and was observed limping toward the locker room. Fox has been battling an ankle injury of late, so his departure may be strictly precautionary. Still, it's worth monitoring heading into the second half. If Fox can't finish the game, Dylan Harper should see even more action.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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