De'Aaron Fox Injury: Iffy for Game 1
Fox (ankle) is questionable for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Fox is still dealing with right ankle soreness, though he has yet to miss a game this postseason. If the 28-year-old guard is unable to play Monday, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would be candidates for expanded roles.
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