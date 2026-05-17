De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Iffy for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Fox (ankle) is questionable for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Fox is still dealing with right ankle soreness, though he has yet to miss a game this postseason. If the 28-year-old guard is unable to play Monday, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would be candidates for expanded roles.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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