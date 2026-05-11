De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Iffy for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 3:24pm

Fox (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves.

The right ankle soreness is a new concern for Fox, who hasn't missed a game since March 25. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit up, Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would likely see increased playing time. Over four second-round games, Fox has averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per showing.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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