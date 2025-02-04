De'Aaron Fox Injury: Iffy to make Spurs debut Wednesday

Fox (recently traded) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Atlanta, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

The Spurs acquired the star point guard in a three-team trade Sunday, and he could make his debut Wednesday after missing Monday's game against Memphis. Over his last 10 outings with the Kings, Fox averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest.