De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Officially listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Fox (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.

Per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, head coach Mitch Johnson indicated Tuesday that Fox will be a game-time call for Game 2, so he'll presumably go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made. The star guard has been dealing with lingering right ankle soreness and was unable to suit up in Monday's double-overtime win in Game 1, during which Dylan Harper got the starting nod and recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists across 47 minutes. Harper is expected to remain in the starting lineup if Fox isn't cleared to play.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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