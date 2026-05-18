De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Participates in shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 11:39am

Fox (ankle) participated in shootaround Monday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Fox, who remains officially listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, believes he'll be able to play Monday. The Spurs are still likely to wait to offer confirmation on the star guard's status until after pregame warmups. Fox has averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest through 11 games in the 2026 playoffs.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick
NBA
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago