De'Aaron Fox Injury: Participates in shootaround
Fox (ankle) participated in shootaround Monday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.
Fox, who remains officially listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, believes he'll be able to play Monday. The Spurs are still likely to wait to offer confirmation on the star guard's status until after pregame warmups. Fox has averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest through 11 games in the 2026 playoffs.
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