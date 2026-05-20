De'Aaron Fox Injury: Present at shootaround
Fox (ankle) was present at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Although Fox was present, he was not seen getting up any shots during the portion open to the media. Fox remains questionable for Game 2 on the official injury report, and it's been previously reported that he will be a true game-time decision.
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