De'Aaron Fox Injury: Questionable against Boston

Fox (glute) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Fox has missed two straight games for the Kings, though there's optimism he could return Friday after he went through Wednesday's practice. Even though Sacramento has struggled this season, Fox has been playing at a high level, averaging a career-high 26.7 points with 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. If he's unable to play against Boston, Malik Monk could shoulder the load in the backcourt.