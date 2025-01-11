De'Aaron Fox Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Fox (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Fox has missed the Kings' last three games due to a right glute contusion. He was able to participate in the Kings' shootaround before Friday's game against the Celtics, but he wasn't able to progress enough in his recovery to play. Keon Ellis would remain in the starting lineup and Malik Monk would continue to see a larger role on offense if Fox is unable to play Sunday.