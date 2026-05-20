De'Aaron Fox Injury: Remains game-time call
Fox (ankle) is considered a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus Oklahoma City, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Fox is still listed as questionable because of a nagging ankle injury. He wasn't available for Monday's 122-115 double-overtime win over the Thunder. If that trend continues Wednesday, Dylan Harper would likely remain in the starting lineup.
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