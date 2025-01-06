De'Aaron Fox Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Fox (hip) will not play Monday against the Heat.

Sunday's game against the Warriors was Fox's first absence of the season, but now he'll end up missing both games of this back-to-back set. The Kings are off until Jan. 10 after Monday's game, and fantasy managers should consider him questionable for that contest. As for Monday, Malik Monk will soak up more usage, while Keon Ellis and Devin Carter are likely to see extended minutes in the backcourt.