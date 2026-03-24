De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Sitting out vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Fox won't play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to low back tightness.

This will be a rare absence for Fox, who has missed only one game since Nov. 7. Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson should see more run in the backcourt in Fox's stead.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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