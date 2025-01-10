Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox Injury: Slated to miss another contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:13am

Fox (glute) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Despite participating during Friday's morning shootaround, Fox has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a third straight game. Keon Ellis should draw another start in Fox's absence, while Kevin Huerter and Devin Carter will also see additional minutes. However, Malik Monk has been the primary beneficiary thus far, averaging 26.7 points, 8.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 37.0 minutes over his last three appearances. Fox's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Chicago.

De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now