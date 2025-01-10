De'Aaron Fox Injury: Slated to miss another contest

Fox (glute) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Despite participating during Friday's morning shootaround, Fox has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a third straight game. Keon Ellis should draw another start in Fox's absence, while Kevin Huerter and Devin Carter will also see additional minutes. However, Malik Monk has been the primary beneficiary thus far, averaging 26.7 points, 8.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 37.0 minutes over his last three appearances. Fox's next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Chicago.