De'Aaron Fox News: Available to play Wednesday

Fox (recently traded) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The star point guard and Jordan McLaughlin are both available to play Wednesday after having been acquired by the Spurs in the three-team trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Kings on Saturday. The addition of Fox means that Chris Paul (finger) will likely slide to the bench, with rookie Stephon Castle expected to start alongside Fox in the backcourt. The 27-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest in his last 10 outings with the Kings.