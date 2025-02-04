Fantasy Basketball
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Available to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 5:51pm

Fox (recently traded) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The star point guard and Jordan McLaughlin are both available to play Wednesday after having been acquired by the Spurs in the three-team trade that sent Zach LaVine to the Kings on Saturday. The addition of Fox means that Chris Paul (finger) will likely slide to the bench, with rookie Stephon Castle expected to start alongside Fox in the backcourt. The 27-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest in his last 10 outings with the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
