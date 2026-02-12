De'Aaron Fox News: Breaks slump with excellent result

Fox registered 27 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Warriors.

Over the past couple of weeks, Stephon Castle's numbers have consistently surpassed Fox's results, but Fox has battled back in that competition over the last two contests. Although neither Fox nor Castle was needed in the blowout against the Lakers, Fox blew his recent totals out of the water against the Warriors. Overall, Fox has lacked the consistency he's shown during other campaigns, but Wednesday's total was an encouraging sign.