De'Aaron Fox News: Compiles 18 points in win

Fox accumulated 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Clippers.

Fox went scoreless beyond the arc but still managed to get 18 points thanks to six converted shots and a perfect night at the charity stripe. The battle for fantasy supremacy went to Stephon Castle in the win, although Fox has bested his teammate with more frequency in recent weeks. He's in the midst of a productive month, averaging 19.2 points, 7.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds over the past nine games.