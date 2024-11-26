De'Aaron Fox News: Crashes down to Earth

Fox logged 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 130-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Fox finally saw his impressive scoring streak end Monday, posting a season-low scoring mark and needing 14 field-goal attempts to score 14 points. Despite this subpar outing, which was bound to happen given his recent numbers, Fox remains one of the most productive point guards in the Western Conference. He's averaging 31.6 points per game over his last 10 games, a span in which he's also putting up 6.1 dimes per contest while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor.