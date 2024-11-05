Fantasy Basketball
De'Aaron Fox News: Dazzles in win over Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Fox closed Monday's 111-110 win over the Heat with 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes.

Fox is believed to be playing under a minor pinky injury, but the ailment hasn't bothered the star floor general thus far. Even though Fox opened the 2024-25 season with a subpar (for his standards) showing, he's been his usual dominant self overall, surpassing the 20-point mark in all but one of his last seven contests while averaging 25.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in that span.

