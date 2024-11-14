De'Aaron Fox News: Dominant double-double in win

Fox registered 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 win over the Suns.

Fox started out hot with four converted field goals before finally missing his first shot in the second quarter, helping Sacramento seal the deal against the short-handed Suns. The Kings also beat the Suns last Sunday, where Fox also recorded a double-double. with 11 rebounds.