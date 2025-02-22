De'Aaron Fox News: Drops 27 against Detroit

Fox contributed 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 125-110 loss to the Pistons.

It was another big performance from Fox in the wake of a season-ending shoulder issue for Victor Wembanyama, but unlike Thursday's win over the Suns, the 27-year-old guard got almost no help -- the rest of the Spurs' starting lineup managed a combined 11 points. Fox has scored 20-plus points in seven of eight February appearances, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.9 threes on the month while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.