De'Aaron Fox News: Drops 27 points in loss
Fox chipped in 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 loss to Denver.
Fox put together a strong shooting performance and helped give his team a chance to win by excelling as a playmaker. However, Victor Wembanyama's (ankle) absence was too much to overcome for the Spurs. Fox has been a steady source of points and assists of late, as he's averaging 24.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five matchups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 67 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 2615 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2516 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More