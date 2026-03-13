De'Aaron Fox News: Drops 27 points in loss

Fox chipped in 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 loss to Denver.

Fox put together a strong shooting performance and helped give his team a chance to win by excelling as a playmaker. However, Victor Wembanyama's (ankle) absence was too much to overcome for the Spurs. Fox has been a steady source of points and assists of late, as he's averaging 24.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five matchups.