De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Drops 27 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Fox chipped in 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 loss to Denver.

Fox put together a strong shooting performance and helped give his team a chance to win by excelling as a playmaker. However, Victor Wembanyama's (ankle) absence was too much to overcome for the Spurs. Fox has been a steady source of points and assists of late, as he's averaging 24.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five matchups.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
