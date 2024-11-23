Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Drops game-high 29 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Fox accumulated 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Friday's 104-88 loss to the Clippers.

The 26-year-old point guard continues his torrid November pace. Fox has scored better than 20 points in every game this month, averaging 31.3 points, 5.3 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.8 steals through 12 contests while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.

De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now