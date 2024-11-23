De'Aaron Fox News: Drops game-high 29 in loss

Fox accumulated 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Friday's 104-88 loss to the Clippers.

The 26-year-old point guard continues his torrid November pace. Fox has scored better than 20 points in every game this month, averaging 31.3 points, 5.3 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.8 steals through 12 contests while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.