De'Aaron Fox News: Extends impressive streak

Fox amassed 28 points (11-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 109-108 loss to Atlanta.

Fox has surpassed the 20-point mark in all but two of his appearances this season, and the star floor general has been one of the hottest players in the league in recent days thanks to four consecutive appearances with 28 or more points. During that stretch, Fox is averaging 41.5 points per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field on 26.3 attempts per game. That's not sustainable in the long run, but the Kings should continue to ride Fox's hot hand with DeMar DeRozan (back) and Domantas Sabonis (back) sidelined.