De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Finishes with 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Fox had 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 139-122 victory over the Kings.

Fox headed to the bench with the game well in hand for the Spurs, limiting his fantasy effectiveness in the contest. Fox's explosive potential has become less dependable in recent weeks, as he's broken the 20-point barrier only once over his past 10 contests. The mild slump has lowered his seasonal scoring average to 19.3 points per game.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
