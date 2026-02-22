De'Aaron Fox News: Finishes with 18 points
Fox had 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 139-122 victory over the Kings.
Fox headed to the bench with the game well in hand for the Spurs, limiting his fantasy effectiveness in the contest. Fox's explosive potential has become less dependable in recent weeks, as he's broken the 20-point barrier only once over his past 10 contests. The mild slump has lowered his seasonal scoring average to 19.3 points per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1012 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production18 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2528 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, January 2231 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Analyzing Risers & Fallers like Fox, Zubac, MPJ32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More