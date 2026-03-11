De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Goes for 25 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Fox supplied 25 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 win over Boston.

Fox delivered one of his most efficient performances of the season in this win Tuesday, missing just three of his 14 shots from the field and also posting a 9:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Fox has always had a steady role on offense for the Spurs, but he's unlocked a new level of late. The veteran floor general has scored at least 19 points in each of his last four appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 23.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
