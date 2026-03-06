De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Goes for 29 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Fox recorded 29 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 win over the Pistons.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs in this game against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but Fox made his presence felt as well, slowing down Cade Cunningham defensively and notching his best scoring output since Jan. 22, when he had 31 points in a win over the Jazz. Fox is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the All-Star break.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
