De'Aaron Fox News: Goes for 29 points in win
Fox recorded 29 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 win over the Pistons.
Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs in this game against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but Fox made his presence felt as well, slowing down Cade Cunningham defensively and notching his best scoring output since Jan. 22, when he had 31 points in a win over the Jazz. Fox is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 2311 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1024 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Undervalued NBA Playmakers Delivering Elite Passing Production30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Aaron Fox See More