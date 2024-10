Fox (rest) is absent from the injury report for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Sacramento rested Fox in its preseason finale and, as expected, the point guard will be active to start the regular season. Fox averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game last season but it's unclear how the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan will impact Fox's usage rate.