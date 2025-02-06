De'Aaron Fox News: Hands out 13 dimes in SA debut

Fox registered 24 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, 13 assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 victory over Atlanta.

Fox didn't have his best shooting performance from beyond the arc, but other than that, he played a prominent role for the Spurs in this tight win and excelled as a playmaker. The partnership Fox can form with Victor Wembanyama could be massive for the Spurs, and while one game isn't enough to draw any significant conclusions, all signs point to Fox remaining the same offensive force he was during his Sacramento days.