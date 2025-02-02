De'Aaron Fox News: Heading to San Antonio

The Spurs acquired Fox from the Kings on Sunday in a three-team deal that also involves the Bulls, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The trade has yet to be finalized and is still pending physicals, but in addition to Fox, the Spurs will acquire guard Jordan McLaughlin, while the Kings receive guard Zach LaVine, forward Sidy Cissoko, first-round picks in 2025, 2027, 2031 and three second-round picks (one in 2025, two in 2028). The Bulls, meanwhile, will acquire center Zach Collins, guards Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter and their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio. Charania reported this past Tuesday that the Kings had opened up discussions about trading Fox, and the southpaw guard will now be heading to San Antonio to pair up with superstar center Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs' young core pieces in Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson. The move will likely result in Fox and Castle serving as the Spurs' starters in the backcourt while Chris Paul moves to a reserve role, as he did with the Warriors during the 2023-24 campaign. Fox's fantasy outlook shouldn't dramatically change as a result of the move to San Antonio, though he could see a slight reduction in the career-high 37.0 minutes per game for the season he had been averaging in Sacramento, where former head coach Mike Brown and current head coach Doug Christie both ran tighter rotations. Fox is unlikely to play in the Spurs' next game Monday in Memphis, but he could be ready to debut for his new team Wednesday in Atlanta.