De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Ice cold in Game 6 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Fox totaled five points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-91 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Fox went 1-for-9 from the field, continuing what has been a lean run of production, particularly on the offensive end. In four games over the past week, he has averaged just 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals, shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the line. Despite his struggles, San Antonio is now only one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. A proven clutch performer, the hope is that Fox will turn things around when the two teams meet in Game 7 on Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
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