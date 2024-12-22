Fantasy Basketball
De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox News: Leads offensively in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 9:38am

Fox totaled 31 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 103-99 loss to the Lakers.

Fox led the way for Sacramento on the offensive end of the floor Saturday, leading all players in scoring and threes made while ending second on the team in assists in a well-rounded showing. Fox has surpassed the 30-point mark in six outings this season, adding at least five assists in four of those outings.

