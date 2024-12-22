De'Aaron Fox News: Leads offensively in defeat

Fox totaled 31 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 103-99 loss to the Lakers.

Fox led the way for Sacramento on the offensive end of the floor Saturday, leading all players in scoring and threes made while ending second on the team in assists in a well-rounded showing. Fox has surpassed the 30-point mark in six outings this season, adding at least five assists in four of those outings.